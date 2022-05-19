Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

