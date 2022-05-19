CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Short Interest Update

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

