Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CE. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

