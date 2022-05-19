Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

