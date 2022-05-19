Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.