Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNA. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.38) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 87.86 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.02 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.87.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($64,317.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

