Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNA. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.38) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 87.86 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.02 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.87.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
