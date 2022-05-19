Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT Lowered to $22.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

