Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -246.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.