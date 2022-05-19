CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.95 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

