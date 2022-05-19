ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Volume of $275,369.00

ChainX (PCX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $275,369.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,510% against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00462769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033905 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.46 or 1.65209138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008924 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

