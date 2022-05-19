Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,063,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $440,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 352,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

