Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,146 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,642,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Ford Motor worth $470,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Ford Motor by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 112,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 90,841 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,424,496. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

