Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 364,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWBHF shares. Benchmark cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.36.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

