Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CWBHF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 364,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,192. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.36.

About Charlotte’s Web (Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

