Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $474.57. 1,136,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,227. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.44 and its 200-day moving average is $590.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

