Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

