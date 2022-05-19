Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
