Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 79,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 277,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $130,324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.