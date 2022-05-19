Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.63). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,442. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.