Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.63). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,442. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

