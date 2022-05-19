Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 103.35% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of CMRX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.29.
In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
