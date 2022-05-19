Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 333,517 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $776.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

