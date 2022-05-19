Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.87

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.87 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.36). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.42), with a volume of 26,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £31.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other Christie Group news, insider David Rugg purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,431.95).

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

