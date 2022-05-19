CIBC Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$31.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

BADFF opened at $22.25 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

