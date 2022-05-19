Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $191,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.49 on Thursday, reaching $216.50. 5,428,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

