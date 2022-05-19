Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 630,998 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,998 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $232,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 102.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,070,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

