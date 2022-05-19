Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 65,560 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $251.14. 1,225,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average of $257.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.