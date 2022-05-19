Cibc World Markets Corp Has $37.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110,801 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.37. 9,006,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

