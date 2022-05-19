Cibc World Markets Corp Has $48.78 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 11,187,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,755,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

