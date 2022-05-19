Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $123,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,949,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

