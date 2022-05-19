Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,069 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.93. 5,835,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,654. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.11.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

