Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 592,447 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 592,447 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $156,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,660. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

