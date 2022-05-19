Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 592,447 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 592,447 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $156,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,660. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.
In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
