Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

