Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 191.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.