Citigroup Inc. Buys 95,352 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

