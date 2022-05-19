Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $25,456,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

