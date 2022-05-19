Citigroup Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of First American Financial worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

