Citigroup Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Life Storage worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

NYSE LSI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

