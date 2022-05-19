Citigroup Inc. Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 445.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vonage worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $163,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.35 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

