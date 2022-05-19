Citigroup Inc. Has $16.47 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 201,445 shares of company stock worth $7,180,698. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.