Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $181.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $180.69 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

