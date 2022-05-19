Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,558 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of SailPoint Technologies worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $227,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.54.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

