Citigroup Inc. Sells 178,032 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 301,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

