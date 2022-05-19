Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,617 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

