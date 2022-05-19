Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $120.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.76.
MDT opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
