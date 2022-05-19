Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $120.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.