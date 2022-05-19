Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,421,000 after buying an additional 318,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,638,000 after buying an additional 203,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

