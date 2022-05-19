Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.