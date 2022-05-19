City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.58 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $591.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

