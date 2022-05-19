City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 447,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.