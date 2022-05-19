Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 73,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Clarus has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

