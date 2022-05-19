Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 129,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,963,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

