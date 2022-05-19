Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Clene posted sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $210,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 229,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,618. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 227,891 shares of company stock worth $667,902. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clene by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

